More water supply issues for sections of Hanover

Residents in sections of Hanover will have to wait longer before getting back their regular water supply.

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that it needs more time to complete repairs to its Copse Relift facility.

The NWC had said that it would restore water by Wednesday July 10, but it now says that further challenges made this deadline unattainable.

The agency says it is working assiduously to resolve the challenges and restore water by Friday, July 19.

The disruption is affecting communities such as Copse, Friendship, Eden and Lethe.

