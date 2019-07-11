Security guard killed in St Ann crash

Thirty-one-year-old Orando Watkis, a security officer of Lower Buxton, Browns Town, St Ann died as a result of injuries he sustained during a motor vehicle collision along the AGR Byfield Highway Wednesday afternoon.

The police report that about 2:20 p.m., a Mazda Familia motorcar was travelling in the direction of Runaway Bay when on reaching a section of the roadway it allegedly drifted in the path of a Nissan Urvan motor truck that was travelling in the opposite direction.

Both vehicles collided.

The police were summoned and both drivers were taken to hospital where Watkis was pronounced dead and the other driver treated and released.

