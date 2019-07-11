UPDATE: Boy found wandering near St Catherine hospital reunited with family

The police are reporting that the boy who was found wandering in the vicinity of the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine has been reunited with his family.

The child, who gave his name as Abdul Small, was found wandering about 1:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon by a nurse and brought to a police station.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.