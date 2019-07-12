LASCO supports ‘Gloves Over Guns’ initiative for at-risk youth

LASCO Distributors Limited continues to be an agent of change for at-risk youth with the support of the WBC Gloves Over Guns Fight Card scheduled for tomorrow at the Ambassador Theatre in Trench Town beginning at 7 p.m.

Russian heavyweight star Vladamir Tereshkin and Venezuelan Williams Ocando are set to headline the highly anticipated charity event.

Building on the momentum of the last three shows, LASCO, through its brand iCool, has committed $300,000 in cash and a wide range of liquid beverages to hydrate the young athletes during the event.

LASCO Oats also comes on board to provide delicious and nutritious meals to patrons and boxers.

Sports plays a critical role in transformative community-based intervention. LASCO is proud to add its voice to the promotion of peace, sports excellence and the betterment of the residents of Trench Town and its environs.

“LASCO remains committed to uplifting the lives of at-risk youth in the community of Trench Town. We are excited to work alongside key stakeholders across the various sports disciplines; to demonstrate to the youth the value in cohesion and acts of kindness for positive change,” said Danielle Cunningham, beverage marketing manager at LASCO.

The community invitational, which aims to generate funds for the Joy Town Foundation, part of the Gloves Over Guns programme, will encompass boxing from grassroots to amateur and elite levels, culminating with two international pro fights.

“Fighting crime cannot rest with our policemen and women, it has to be an intervention from the community and its people. This is what Gloves Over Guns is about,” said president of the Jamaica Boxing Board Stephen, ‘Bomber’ Jones.

“There is the need for us to come together and bridge the gap between adults and at risk-youth for peace. We are happy to have the support of LASCO as we work to mentor our young people in managing conflict resolution and dealing with the many challenges they face,” he added.

The Gloves Over Guns initiative will also showcase Jamaica as a viable and attractive location for international boxing events.