Living High at Itopia Life - Second medical marijuana dispensary launched in Kingston

Depending on who is being asked, the food, the rum, the beaches, the reggae and dancehall scenes and Jamaica’s nightlife are all good reasons to take a trip to the island.

But for long, there has been an interest in Jamaica’s marijuana and, more importantly, where the healing plant could be purchased. For many years, persons could not find a creative response to the question, but now, with the establishment of legal dispensaries across the island, it has become much easier.

On Wednesday, July 10, the fourth medical marijuana dispensary in Jamaica, Itopia Life, opened its doors at 10A West Kings House Road, the former home of Jamaican film director, Perry Henzell.

The facility, which is geared towards the promotion of cannabis wellness, features the Herb House at the main house; the lower level is designated for the lower level is designated for the dispensary, but consumers are open to take a walk upstairs to ‘light up’ inside two cosy smoke lounges. The long term plan for the Henzells is to introduce complementary ventures, including a film gallery and an Airbnb that will add to the Jamaican ambience.

For the launch, Itopia Life proprietors, not only invited marijuana enthusiasts, but also welcomed fashion designers, entertainers, visitors from overseas and the minister of state in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Agriculture, Floyd Green, who also addressed the audience.

Praises

In his speech, Green praised the proprietors of the Itopia Life Herb House for their effort in making their operation one that not only concentrates on the ‘high’ of marijuana, but as an answer to Jamaica’s medical and economic concerns.

He said, “It is not just a herb house, not just a dispensary, but a holistic operation that includes cultivation, processing research, development and retail.

“More importantly, Itopia Life is fully focused on providing solutions for health issues not only faced by Jamaicans but all over the world,”

The minister notes that research has proven marijuana to be the best possible relief for chronic pain and it is the high quality, safe treatment option that has created a medicinal marijuana industry of more than $100 billion.

He affirms, “Depending on who you talk to, the amount goes up, but never goes down. Jamaica has to take part in this global phenomenon.”

In fact, guests excited about participating in the Itopia Life experience, wasted no time after the minister’s speech to make their way inside the herb house. Persons were able to get a preview of the company’s merchandise, which included getting a whiff of Itopia Life’s diverse marijuana strains.