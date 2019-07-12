Possible delays along North Coast Highway this weekend

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising of the possibility of delays this weekend for motorists travelling along a section of the North-coast Highway, between St. Ann and Trelawny.

The NWA says works are slated to take place in the vicinity of the Bengal Bridge, located on the Trelawny/St Ann border, where the roadway has failed.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, explains that a drainage pipe located underneath the roadway has collapsed resulting in the failure.

He says that the damaged drainage pipe will be replaced with free draining material that will require the excavation of the roadway.

The works, he says, will be undertaken one lane at a time so motorists using that roadway should expect queues of traffic as the corridor will be reduced to single lane during the period of works.

Shaw says the intent is to undertake the works, twenty-four hours a day, over the weekend so as to have the roadway’s two lanes back in a serviceable condition in the shortest amount of time.

The work which will be undertaken as an emergency is expected to cost approximately $25 million.

NWA is appealing to motorists to exercise patience and caution as they traverse the corridor and to obey the instructions of flag persons and signs.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.