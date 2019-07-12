RGD to hold consultations with marriage officers

The Registrar General’s Department (RGD) will be staging a Marriage Officers’ consultation next Tuesday, July 16.

The consultation will take place at the Fellowship Tabernacle, 2 Fairfield Avenue, Kingston 20, from 8:30 a.m. to Noon.

It is free and open to all marriage officers.

Speaking with JIS News, Marriage Unit Supervisor at the RGD, Normalyn Bell, said the consultation is part of the agency’s efforts to educate marriage officers and to hear their views and concerns.

Discussions will focus on matters relating to the registering of marriages and other legal issues.

She said the session is also important to ensure that “error-free marriage duplicate records are available to satisfy the requests of our valued customers for certified copies of their marriage certificates”.

“We seek to remind them of their responsibility and the steps and process that are compulsory in conducting the marriages, and how they can avoid making errors which cause [a] delay in the production of the certificates,” she added.

Bell said the RGD will be arranging another consultation for officers in western Jamaica.

Currently, there are over 1,772 active marriage officers in Jamaica.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.