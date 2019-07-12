Traffic to be diverted from Barbican Road for roadworks

The National Works Agency (NWA) will be rerouting traffic travelling in either directions west of Acadia Drive, from Barbican Road, this weekend to prepare the road pavement along that section of the corridor. The activities, which involve extensive excavation works, is scheduled to take place from 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 12, to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 14.

Manager of communication and customer services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, said that it will not be possible to accommodate single-lane traffic during the period, as the roadway is very narrow. He said that, as a result, eastbound motorists travelling towards Barbican Square from the direction of Grants Pen Road will be redirected on to Acadia Drive.

Motorists travelling in the opposite direction are being asked to do so via Oaklawn Drive and Federal Avenue. Works were recently completed to apply the first lift of asphalt on the newly constructed eastbound lanes between Garth Road and Acadia Drive. Traffic has since been placed on this section of the roadway

Works on the project extension is expected to be completed at the end of summer.