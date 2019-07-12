Unicomer Group expands its operations in Aruba

The Unicomer Group recently opened its megastore in Aruba, a one-stop shopping concept with six brands under one roof offering a large assortment of products for everyday living, entertainment and enjoyment.

According to Guillermo Simán, executive vice-president of Unicomer Group, “In Unicomer Group, we are committed to contributing to the development of the Caribbean by fostering investments, generating employment, and setting the example as a good corporate citizen. As we move forward with our business agenda, we must pay attention to delivering sustainable value to all our key stakeholders. Our work will revolve around the way we transform our practices to ensure sustainability of our business through positive social, environmental and economic impact.”

The Unicomer Group operates more than 1,100 stores throughout the Caribbean and Latin America with its retail brands Courts, Courts Optical, Shop Courts, AMC Unicon, Lucky Dollar, ServiTech, Omni, RadioShack, Ashley Furniture Home Store, Home and Nature, Ready Cash, Price Hacker and Hagemyer. The AMC Unicon megastore is the first store that includes a full-fledged coffee shop to serve its customers top-notch coffee, tea and other refreshments. As part of the group´s commitment to environmental sustainability, the megastore has over 100kwp of solar power generation and is energy-friendly, having all LED lighting.

Unicomer Group brings well-being to more than 1.5 million customers in the market through the sale of its prestigious brand products at affordable prices. The group continues with its plans of expansion, and consolidates once again as leader of the retail industry in 26 countries throughout the Caribbean, Central America, South America and USA.