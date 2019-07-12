Valve stolen from NWC St Ann plant

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that thieves stole a network valve at its Breadnut Hill plant in St Ann on Thursday.

The NWC says it is working to source a replacement so as to reopen operations at the facility in the shortest time.

The theft has resulted in no water to the community of Breadnut Hill.

The agency is condemning the criminal act and is encouraging residents to be on the lookout and report to the nearest police station, any suspicious activities in the area.

