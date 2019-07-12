Work progressing on Jacob's Hut bridge in Clarendon

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that the foundation for the Jacob’s Hut bridge in Clarendon has been completed as part of ongoing works to repair the structure.

Senior Communications and Customer Services Officer, NWA, Ramona Lawson, says that work has intensified on the project in recent weeks, with significant concrete works planned for the next phase of construction.

“Over the next few weeks into next month, the activities on the project will concentrate on completing all the concrete works, with the construction of the side walls and the deck of the structure,” she pointed out.

“The project also involves sidewalk construction, the installation of guard rails, pavement works, the reinstatement of the approach roads and some amount of river training works,” Lawson added.

The bridge is located along one of the primary areas that take persons from Jacob’s Hut and Denbigh towards several communities, including Pleasant Valley, Woodside and Race Track.

The bridge collapsed because of heavy rainfall in May 2017, and the NWA subsequently awarded a contract for its replacement.

