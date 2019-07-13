Five road deaths in less than 24 hours

Five persons have died in motor vehicle crashes in Kingston and St Ann in the last 24 hours.

Two of the crashes were head-on collisions, according to reports.

Police sources say two persons died this morning when a minibus collided head-on with a Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) bus in Priory, St Ann.

Two men died last night after a motor crashed head-on into a Knutsford Express bus along the Palisadoes Road in east Kingston minutes after a female pedestrian was hit by a car along Mountain View Avenue.

The latest fatalities have pushed the number of persons killed on the nation’s roadways this year to 241, an increase of 24 per cent when compared with the corresponding period last year.

The police have confirmed the crash in St Ann, but said the details are not yet available as investigators are still at the scene.

According to police reports, the Knutsford Express bus was travelling towards the Norman Manley International Airport when it collided head-on with a Nissan motorcar heading in the opposite direction.

The driver of the motorcar and a male passenger were pronounced dead at hospital.

In the second crash last night, reports are that the female pedestrian was hit by a Honda motorcar travelling south along Mountain View Avenue.