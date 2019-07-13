Here comes Mummy – armed and dangerous (Part 3)

The spiritual combat for the soul of Amoy Lawrence, who at the time was plagued by homosexual attachment, intensified with the entrance of her mother on the battlefield, who was armed and dangerous as she defended her daughter’s purpose.

Submission to God’s will was imminent, but ­according to Lawrence, she still wasn’t ready.

Reflecting on her final resistance, she recounted attending a party one Friday night and attempting to consume enough alcohol to drown out the intensity of the inner turmoil and spiritual awakening she was experiencing.

But, she admitted that despite her efforts, she couldn’t deny that she had a choice to make and the moment she left that party, she knew her time had come.

“Many events led to the moment I said yes, but one particular moment remains purposeful in my mind. As I mentioned earlier, my mother was praying for my salvation and she played a key role in me becoming the Christian woman I am today.

“That Saturday morning, she left for prayer meeting and left her Bible on the living room sofa. I didn’t sleep at home that Friday night before, but I remember being so uncomfortable in my girlfriend’s room that I cried the entire night, and I remember sending my mom a text that read, ‘please pray for me’.

“At home the next day, she gave me a final warning, and something came over me that I sent a text to my girlfriend ending the relationship. Of course, as expected, that didn’t go so well,” she said, adding that her then partner was furious.

Lawrence told Family & Religion that the scripture, Jeremiah 1:5, had popped in her head that morning so she went searching for a Bible.

“There, on the sofa, the Bible my mother left was opened to Jeremiah 1:5 “Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee, and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations) and that was all the comfort and confirmation I needed. At that moment I didn’t feel afraid or crazy. I was at the right moment,” she said.

Her time of change had come, but still Lawrence, who now goes by the moniker. The Anointed Writer, felt at the time a need to help her livid ex-girlfriend transition into not having her around, and she described an ‘intense need’ to not leave her behind.

WARFARE MODE

According to her, “I finally explained to her what had been going on with me and that she needed to be saved, too. I had spent the Sunday night at her house and asked her to walk me home the next day. When I arrived, my mother was in warfare mode and the salvation process began. That morning, prayer meeting met deliverance service and warfare broke out in my home! My mother warred for my soul and stripped me of all the emblems I had acquired to symbolise my emotional hurt over the years.

“At that moment I became free and the desire I had for my partner became a desire for God to also set her soul free. I did my sinner’s confession and declared that Jesus is now Lord of my life. And, I am happy to report that my friend has also declared Jesus as Lord of her life.”

Lawrence noted a complete change in her life that day.

She was now saved, soon to be baptised by water and spirit, but would later find out that the church isn’t as excited about the story of a converted lesbian as she would have thought.

Lawrence is a blogger at www.theanointedwriter.com

To be continued …

