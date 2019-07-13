JA to host first-ever witness care conference

Key stakeholders in the justice and law enforcement sectors have joined forces to stage Jamaica’s first-ever witness care conference.

The two-day conference is slated to focus attention on the care and protection of witnesses, with special emphasis on raising awareness about the importance of witnesses to law and order.

Further, it is expected to discuss the implementation of best practises to strengthen and support the participation of citizens in court processes in Jamaica.

Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica Laurie Peters and Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn are among those scheduled to address the conference, which is scheduled for next Friday and Saturday at the Mona Campus of the University of the West Indies.

The Ministry of Justice says the conference is a special initiative of the Justice Undertakings for Social Transformation project, a programme funded and implemented by the Canadian Government.

“A conference document will be produced on the outcome of the sessions, which should lead to a blueprint for the formulation of improved policies on witness care in Jamaica,” the justice ministry said in a statement.

