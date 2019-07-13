Noreen Daley spreading words of hope

Mandeville, Manchester:

“But he said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness’. Therefore, I will boast all the more gladly of weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest upon me. For the sake of Christ, then, I am content with weaknesses, insults, hardships, persecutions and calamities. For when I am weak, then I am strong.” 2 Corinthians 12:9-10.

Life has many challenges, and these challenges can become overwhelming for so many people without the right mindset and support group.

Noreen Daley wants to champion this with her podcast that focuses on religion, spirituality, and offering perspectives on a range of issues that affect people.

“I have always had a fascination with interpersonal relationships, and believe that this podcast could give individuals tips on how to have better relationships. I believe in the ideal of us showing love as God would. If we were more tolerant of others, more open to the differences, we would have less conflict and disagreements could be handled in a constructive way,” she said.

Among the areas she covers are: bettering the Christian walk; becoming socially relatable; ­making professionally sound decisions; gender roles, among others.

“I have experts to laypersons speaking about their experiences, so I believe it is relatable, and individuals can find ways to improve their existing relationships,” said Daley.

When asked if she thinks women, who make up a large portion of her audience, are still having to fight their way to make it through, she affirmed, but added that things are not as bad as they once were.

“I believe we are, but not as much as before. A lot has happened to clear this path for females, and those of us as females need to create more opportunities for our sisters. We need to look out for each other more and support each other,” she said.

Having gone through many hardships and learnt through her experiences over the years, Daley said if she could tell her younger self one thing, it would be to be patient, as the pieces eventually fall together.

With her main involvements and achievements: commissioned as a justice of the peace for the parish of Manchester; member of the JADE (Jamaican Association for Debating and Empowerment) Board; coordinator for DCS Arms of Love; chief female adviser, United Student Movement; head coach of NCU Debate Team; and convenor, NCU Invitational Debate Series, Daley said nothing is more gratifying than helping others reach their full potential by making the right decisions.

Daley is now looking forward to begin mediation and restorative justice training to help some of our most vulnerable, underserved and ­misguided people.

