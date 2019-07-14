J'can man to serve 11 years in prison for attempted murder in BVI

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, CMC – A Jamaican man has been sentenced to more that 20 years in prison for his role in the attempted murder of a former schoolmate in 2017.

On Friday, Nickail Chambers was sentenced to 11 years and three months for "use of firearm with intent to endanger life" and 10 years in prison for the attempted murder charge.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

The court ruled for his sentences to begin from July 22,2017, the date he was first placed on remand.

In handing down the sentence, Justice Ann-Marie Smith said the aggravating factors outweighed the mitigating ones.

She said the fact that the firearm is still at large, the shooting was premeditated, multiple shots were fired in the public domain, and his previous convictions were considered as aggravating factors.

It’s reported that in June 2017, Chambers and Cory Prince were arguing over US$60 that Prince reportedly owed Chambers.

An altercation ensued between the two and onlookers had to intervene to break up the fight. Prince returned to work ,but later that day Chambers went to Prince’s workplace with a loaded firearm and discharged several rounds .

Prince fled the scene, and the matter was subsequently reported to the police.

Chambers subsequently turned himself over to the police, and he was later charged.

