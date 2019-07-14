Murders down in Westmoreland, Hanover since SOE; St James up - police

The police are reporting mixed success in curtailing murders in the three western parishes where a state of emergency is currently in place.

According to figures released by the police's Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) this afternoon, the parishes of Westmoreland and Hanover have both seen a reduction in murders. Both parishes recorded a 34 and 33 per cent reduction in murders, respectively, since the enforcement of the state of emergency on April 30.

The police say prior to the SOE, Hanover had 14 murders and Westmoreland 43. Since the enforcement of the SOE, Westmoreland recorded eight and Hanover had four.

However, the situation is different in St James as the number of murders increased when compared to the same period last year. The official rate of increase was not revealed by the police, but they say St James recorded 51 murders prior to the enforcement of the SOE in April and 22 between that time and July 12.

The release of the murder figures for the western parishes comes on the heels of the Opposition spokesman on national security, Fitz Jackson, declaring that the SOEs have not been effective in curtailing murders.

He demanded that the police commissioner tell the country what plans he has for addressing the situation other than the use of SoEs.

