Police seek assistance to ID body of female found on Mark Lane

The police are appealing for assistance in identifying the body of a female that was found yesterday on Mark Lane, downtown Kingston.

Detectives assigned to the Kingston Central Criminal Investigations Branch, (C.I.B) are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of the unidentified female.

The body is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) long. It was clad in a pink blouse, white shorts, a pair of black slippers and is believed to be in its late thirties.

Reports are that about 5:45 a.m., residents stumbled upon the body and alerted the police. On their arrival, it was seen lying on the roadway with a gunshot wound to the face. The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.

Persons who can assist are being asked to call the Kingston Central C.I.B at 876-922-5076, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

