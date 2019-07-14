Policy framework to redefine JCF taking shape, says Chang

The national security minister says the policy framework that will redefine the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is taking shape.

Dr Horace Chang, who was addressing the annual general meeting of the Police Officers’ Association (POA), at the Iberostar Rose Hall Hotel, Montego Bay on Friday, said: “My commitment therefore on the policy is to seek not only in correcting legislative framework, but correcting some of those resource issues, so that you [the police] can focus your mind on how to evolve, and [create] an effective police culture… that is required to restore public safety and maintain public order in this country."

Chang, in reiterating the government's commitment to adequately equip the JCF, added: “I am confident that if given the room to collectively examine our crime situation, the socio economic situation in the communities, [then] out of this body [the JCF] can come the kind of programme…. that can ensure that Jamaica have an eco-system where the public feels safe.”

Meanwhile, the security minister stressed that the government has not given up on its commitment to restoring and maintaining public order.

“Unless we have public safety and public order and a country in which all our people … can feel safe, feel that they will stay here, work here, raise their family and ensure their children will in fact want to continue here, this country will continue to be retarded in development,” Chang said.

