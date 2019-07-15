Minor injuries after fight erupts, shots fired at Sandz Toronto

TORONTO – Police say there were only minor injuries after a brawl broke out and that shots were fired at the Sandz Toronto Caribbean Music Festival Sunday evening.

The Toronto Star quotes Constable David Hopkinson as saying that officers were already on the scene to provide security for the outdoor festival, and they heard shots ring out after a fight erupted.

Hopkinson says they found evidence a gun had been fired, but that no one was shot.

He says someone was hit by an object in the brawl.

The gunfire reportedly triggered a stampede.

Hopkinson says several people were assessed for minor injuries at the scene, and at least one was taken to hospital as a precaution.

