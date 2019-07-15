OUR to make decision on NWC’s tariff review by September

The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) is reporting that it will publish its decision on the 2019-2021 tariff application submitted by the National Water Commission (NWC) by the end of September.

The OUR received the application last year October but asked NWC for more information to help inform its determination.

This resulted in a revised timeline for the completion of the review of the application.

The utility regular says while preparing to publish its decision this month, the NWC in late June asked to submit a further proposal.

That proposal seeks to specifically address over the medium to long term, infrastructural deficiencies which have contributed to disruptions in service and inefficiencies in its operations.

The OUR says it took the view that the NWC’s request was reasonable, particularly because of the ongoing issues such as improvements to the road network in the Corporate Area, which it says have severely impacted the delivery of water to NWC’s customers.

The OUR says, in allowing the NWC to submit its proposal, reinforced its position that taking steps to improve the supply of water to affected customers is the current priority.

The OUR says it has also taken note of NWC’s efforts to reduce the non-revenue water losses for Kingston and St Andrew through the NWC/Miya NRW Co-Management Programme and welcomes plans by the company to replicate the project in other parishes.

