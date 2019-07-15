St James businessman Brian Thelwell reported missing

Thirty-one-year-old Brian Thelwell, a businessman of Taylor Road, Ironshore, St James, has been missing since Thursday, July 11.

The police say Thelwell is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 6 feet 6 inches tall.

They say he has crossed eyes and a big dragon tattoo on his back and tattoos on both upper arms.

The police say Thelwell was last seen at home about midday dressed in a brown plaid shirt, blue jeans and a pair of brown shoes.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Brian Thelwell is being asked to contact the Coral Gardens Police at 876-953-2229, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.