Two more freed in Uchence Wilson gang trial

Tevin Khani and Cornell White, who were accused of being members of the Uchence Wilson gang, have been freed.

The men were freed this morning after presiding judge Chief Justice Bryan Sykes upheld no-case submissions.

The men were facing charges under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations), commonly referred to as the anti-gang legislation.

They now join Shadday Beckford, Junior Rose and Judith Johnson who were recently freed of similar charges after the prosecution dropped its case due to insufficient evidence.

Defence attorneys representing Wilson and his alleged 18 cronies will now have to present cases as the trial will continue in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

They are on trial for various breaches of the anti-gang law for crimes allegedly committed between 2015 and 2017.

They are also being tried for breaches of the Firearms Act.

