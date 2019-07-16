Growth & Jobs | 800 youth to benefit from CSJP summer employment programme

The Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP) III is providing $9 million to support youth engagement activities this summer.

The CSJP III is financing the operation of six summer camps and summer employment for more than 800 youth from communities in which CSJP III is currently based.

CSJP III Communications- Social Marketing Specialist Patrice Tomlinson-Nephew said that the organisation is committed to supporting activities that benefit youth.

“Studies have shown that youth are the main perpetrators and victims of violence, and it is because of that we have gone straight to the target to make that difference in their lives. We support these activities with these kinds of curricula because we are heavily focused on crime prevention, and once youth absorb what is shared at these camps, we believe there is a lower propensity for these youngsters to get involved in violent behaviour,” she argued.

Tomlinson-Nephew said 90 per cent of the camps, which will be held in July and August, are done in collaboration with the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Coordinated by JCF

“These camps are coordinated by the JCF through the Community Safety and Security Branch (CSSB).

“The different police divisions have their unique ways of engaging these youngsters throughout the summer, and through their targeted approach, they have identified a cohort of youngsters, and we are providing the financial support,” she said.

The summer camps target children between the ages of six and 17, and they are engaged in a variety of activities focusing on the development of social skills, art, music, sports, and technology.

According to Tomlinson-Nephew, the camps are aligned with the mandate of the Ministry of National Security.

“This lines up well with the Ministry of National Security’s crime-prevention measures in which they have heightened the use of music, sports, and technology from a policy perspective. So these camps work well within the ministry’s direction at this time,”she said.

The summer camps are coordinated by the St Andrew Central Division Sports Club, the Kingston Western Division, the St Andrew South Division, the Kingston South CSSB, the St James Division, the Kingston Eastern Division, and the Office of the Children’s Advocate.