Jamaica Fire Brigade receives over $30 million in new equipment

The Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) has received equipment valued at over $30 million from the United States Embassy in Kingston to strengthen its capacity.

The first responder equipment includes 244 fire proximity gloves, 27 fire boots, 10 coveralls, 60 axes, and two large military-grade tents.

The equipment will be distributed to the 34 fire stations across the island.

The donation was made by the United States Southern Command Humanitarian Assistance Programme Office, through the United States Embassy in Kingston.

Speaking at the handover ceremony on Monday at the Ministry of Local Government in St Andrew, Local Government and Community Development Minister, Desmond McKenzie, expressed gratitude for the equipment, which he said will go a far way in saving lives.

“We are a grateful nation. It is of importance that when we ask the men and women of the Jamaica Fire Brigade to put their lives on the line that we do so by providing the necessary equipment to enable them to perform their duties,” he said.

“The Government has spared no expense in providing the requisite support to maintain the JFB. On behalf of the Government and the people of Jamaica, we express our thanks and appreciation. These equipment will come in handy and I know that you will use it to the best of your ability and continue to uphold the high standards you have set,” the Minister told the JFB members in attendance.

For his part, Chargé d’Affaires, United States Embassy, Eric Khant, said the United States Government remains a committed partner in strengthening Jamaica’s capacity to counter man-made and natural disasters.

Khant reiterated the United States Government’s continued support in enhancing Jamaica’s disaster risk mitigation plans, pledging US$5 million towards the effort.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, JFB, Warren Malcolm, said the United States Embassy has been a very important partner of the JFB and has contributed to the growth and development of the Jamaica fire service.

