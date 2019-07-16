Jamaican attorney Margaret May Macaulay re-elect IACHR commissioner

Jamaican attorney Margaret May Macaulay has been re-elected as a Commissioner of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

Voting was held at the recent 49th Organization of American States (OAS) General Assembly in Medellin, Colombia.

Macaulay will serve for the period 2020-2023.

OAS member states also re-elected Esmeralda Arosemena de Troitiño of Panama and elected new members Guatemala’s Edgar Stuardo Ralón Orellana and Julissa Mantilla Falcón from Peru.

“By January 2020, when the elected commissioners begin their terms, the IACHR’s composition will consist of five female commissioners and two male commissioners – the highest female to male ratio in the history of the IACHR,” the organisation noted in a media release.

At the OAS, Macaulay is the Rapporteur on the Rights of Persons of African Descent and against Racial Discrimination.

She was first elected as a commissioner in June 2015 by the OAS General Assembly for a four-year period from January 1, 2016, to December 31, 2019.

Macaulay holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of London and is currently an attorney in private practice.

She serves as a mediator in the Supreme Court of Jamaica and an associate arbitrator in addition to serving as a notary public.

She served as a Judge for the Inter-American Court of Human Rights from 2007 to 2012, contributing to the formulation of the Court’s Rules of Procedure.

