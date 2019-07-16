Massive fire along Lyndhurst Road, St Andrew

Firefighters are battling a major blaze raging at a warehouse along Lyndhurst Road in St Andrew.

The fire started this morning.

The flames have since engulfed the building.

A man was rescued from inside the building by firefighters.

Strong wind is making it difficult for firefighters to bring the blaze under control.

Thick, black smoke from the fire is being carried across the area by the wind.

Additional resources were brought in to tackle the fire.

