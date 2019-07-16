Sixth person freed in Uchence Wilson gang trial

Tashina Baker, the woman said to be the girlfriend of the alleged deputy leader of the Uchence Wilson gang, has been freed.

This morning, presiding judge Chief Justice, Brian Sykes, indicated that the charges against Baker could not stand as the evidence was insufficient.

She was then freed.

Baker was facing charges under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations), commonly referred to as the anti-gang legislation.

Yesterday, Tevin Khani and Cornell White, who were accused of being members of the gang, were freed by Sykes following a no-case submission by their attorneys.

Former co-accused Shadday Beckford, Junior Rose and Judith Johnson were recently freed after the prosecution dropped its case due to insufficient evidence.

They were before the court on charges under the anti-gang legislation.

Meanwhile, accused Fitzroy Scott is now giving testimony as the trial of Wilson and his alleged 17 cronies continues in the Home Circuit Court.

They are being tried for various breaches of the anti-gang law for crimes allegedly committed between 2015 and 2017.

They are also being tried for breaches of the Firearms Act.

