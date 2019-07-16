Superintendent Wayne Cameron new POA chairman

Superintendent Wayne Cameron has been elected as new Chairman of the Police Officers’ Association.

Cameron was elected at the association’s annual conference in Montego Bay, St James on Friday.

He heads a seven-member executive, which includes Superintendent David White, who will be Vice Chairman and Superintendent Maldria Jones Williams, who was serve as Secretary/Treasurer.

Jones Williams will have the assistance of Superintendent Christopher Phillips, who chosen as assistant secretary/treasurer.

Superintendents Catherine Lord and Alvin Allen, along with Assistant Superintendent St George Jackson complete the seven-member executive.

The Police Officers' Association represents members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force from the rank of Assistant Superintendent and above.

The executive members are democratically elected by delegates at the association’s annual conference.

