BSJ marks 50 years, offers five tertiary students internship

The Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ), in marking its 50th anniversary, will offer five tertiary-level students internship opportunities to sharpen their skills and contribute to the standards agency which seeks to continue nation-building.

On Monday, BSJ launched its year-long celebrations marking five decades of contribution to the nation at its Winchester Avenue, Kingston location.

Officials from the agency told the gathering of stakeholders, retired employees, current employees, and consumers that their primary focus over the next 12 months is to have five selected interns represent the five decades of its existence.

The five students will have an opportunity to be placed in a particular area of the standards agency, namely, science and technology, standards and testing, where they will get the opportunity to sharpen their skills.

More to be done

Chairman of the Standards Council, Senator Matthew Samuda, said that the bureau has done well, but it has a lot more to contribute to the country.

“I am proud to say today (Monday), we are supporting our nation’s development. Let us continue to make standards work for all of us and for the Jamaicans we serve. There are many new industries that Jamaica wish to see grow.”

According to the senator, industries like bamboo, cannabis and construction rely on the continued stewardship of a strong and developing standards body.

“I am proud to say that before the end of this year, we will have many of our standards ready for that (bamboo) industry. It includes our role in the building industry; quarter after quarter we have seen the growth numbers coming out of construction, we see our very skyline changing before us, the BSJ has an integral role to play in ensuring that these buildings are safe...”.

Permanent Secretary Dermonth Spence gave apologies for the absence of all three ministers within the sector the standards agency falls.

The BSJ falls under the super ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries.

Minister Audley Shaw, State Minister Floyd Green and Minister without portfolio J.C. Hutchinson were not in attendance at the anniversary event.

The permanent secretary, however, showered praises on the BSJ for having been an outstanding organisation, contributing significantly to standards at the national and international levels.

“Other countries are asking to come and to view what we have here, and to get the technical staff here to help them in establishing their standards agency. It is indeed something to be proud of ... a solemn occasion to pause and look at this 50-year journey and where we go from here. We are confident at the ministry that we house one of the best organisations in Jamaica [one that] that set national standards and hold this country to the highest level of quality and leadership,” Spence said.

