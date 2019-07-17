Gov't working to remove used tyres from Riverton this year

The government will this year embark on an initiative to remove the over two million tyres currently stockpiled at the Riverton City Disposal site in St Andrew.

Daryl Vaz, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, says the initiative is a collaboration between the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, the Ministry of Local Government & Community Development, and the National Solid Waste Management Authority.

Vaz, who is making his contribution to the Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, said that the entities are in advanced discussions with a private sector company to implement a pilot project for the removal and transportation of the tyres.

He said that this will be done in an environmentally friendly and sustainable manner.

Vaz noted that approximately 1,000 tyres are disposed of at Riverton daily, arguing that this poses a potential fire hazard as well as breeding grounds for mosquitoes and pests.

“Successful implementation will allow for the expansion of this initiative to those tyres stockpiled at the other disposal sites across the island,” said Vaz.

“Strict enforcement measures are being instituted by the relevant regulatory agencies with the support of the security forces to eliminate the illegal open burning of tyres by individuals within the environs of the Riverton City disposal site. These illegal activities contribute significantly to the poor air quality along the Three Miles corridor,” he added.

