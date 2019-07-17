NWC regulating water in sections of St James due to low yield

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that due to low yield from the Reading Spring in St James, it has become necessary to regulate water to Bogue Hill and a section of Bogue Heights in the parish.

Effective immediately, customers in these areas will receive water on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The NWC says the schedule will remain in effect until inflows improve.

