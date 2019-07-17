NWC warns against unscrupulous people posing as employees

The National Water Commission (NWC) has renewed its advisory for customers to be on the look-out for unscrupulous people posing as employees or bill collectors.

Often, people pose as NWC employees to gain access to others properties.

The NWC says its representatives do not usually need to go inside a customer’s house, but mostly into the yards where pipes and metres are located.

It said metre readers, inspectors, leak detectors, census mapping or other representatives will visit customers' premises on any day between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

In addition, it said all NWC representatives are issued with current photographic identification cards and are required to produce it at the request of a customer.

The commission says where purported representatives fail to provide an ID, they should not be facilitated in any way.

Report suspicious activities:

Police - 119

NWC's Security Department - 929-5430-5 or 920-1503

