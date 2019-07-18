BOJ sells US$20 million to forex market

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) today offered US$20 million to authorised dealers and large cambios.

The central bank says the move is intended to address temporary demand and supply imbalances in the foreign exchange market.

Last week, BOJ sold US$30 million to the market in a similar move.

There have been recent concerns about the decline in the value of the Jamaican dollar.

