Public can now report police misconduct to Inspectorate tipline

The police’s Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau, formerly the Inspectorate of Constabulary, has established a tipline where members of the public can report police misconduct and submit information to assist with investigations.

The number to call is 876-838-3084.

The police say the number will operate on a 24-hour basis and will also facilitate all forms of WhatsApp messages such as voice notes, videos and images.

Persons may also email the department at iprob@jcf.gov.jm

The police say the functions of the inspectorate have been expanded to include an anti-corruption component as well as refocusing attention in raising the professional standards within the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

The police say this necessitated the name change for the inspectorate to reflect the new focus.

