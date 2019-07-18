Victoria jubilee baby snatcher pleads guilty

The woman charged in relation to the abduction of baby Sae’breon from the Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston today pleaded guilty when she appeared in the Home Circuit Court.

Twenty-eight-year-old Peta-Gay Ffrench, who was charged with child stealing after being pointed out in an identification parade, is scheduled to be sentenced on September 19.

She remains in custody.

Suzzett Whyte, Sae’breon’s mother, had reported that her child was abducted while she went to use the bathroom around 4:30 on the morning of January 9 at the corporate area maternity hospital.

Ffrench was later arrested when she tried to register the infant.

The baby was returned to his parents after a DNA test confirmed his identity.

