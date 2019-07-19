Agriculture Ministry to target buyers of stolen produces and livestock

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries is on a new drive to target buyers of stolen agricultural produce and livestock.

Minister of State in the Ministry, Floyd Green, said there will be a zero-tolerance approach in this effort.

“If you cut off the market, I believe we will treat effectively with praedial larceny,” he said while speaking to agricultural stakeholders at the joint Annual General Meeting of the Jamaica Red Poll and Jamaica Black Cattle Breeders Societies at the Agro Investment Corporation on Minard Estate in Brown's Town, St Ann, on Wednesday.

“We are sending a clear signal that as a Ministry, we are going to be working with the police and we are going to be targeting the markets and the end-users to ensure that we cut off the markets for goods which have been gotten through praedial larceny,” said Green.

“For those who are in this business, ensure that you have your proof in relation to where you have purchased your meat. That is something we are going to be very strong on,” he added.

Green said the Ministry will be injecting significant resources to revitalise the Praedial Larceny Prevention Unit, where agricultural wardens engage and assist farmers in an effort to prevent the theft of agricultural produce and livestock.

“I think we have spoken enough about the issue of praedial larceny and now is the time for action,” he emphasised.

