Alsion Roach Wilson is Ja’s new Consul General to New York

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith has announced the appointment of Alsion Roach Wilson as Jamaica’s new Consul General to New York.

Johnson Smith says Roach Wilson is a highly experienced financial analyst, having spent a great deal of her working life in the financial sector in the United States.

“Mrs. Roach Wilson’s exceptional track record in finance together with her strong belief in philanthropy are most fitting for this position as she shares the vision for inclusive and sustainable economic growth and development.

"Her expertise in networking in trade and investment will also support an important subset of the work of the foreign service as we seek to promote the practice of economic diplomacy and consular service. I am fully confident that she will work assiduously to get the job done across the spectrum of responsibilities that are part of this role,” said Johnson Smith.

She is expected to assume duties in early August.

Meet Alsion Roach Wilson

* Roach Wilson worked as an Associate Director and Controller in the International Debt Capital Markets, Emerging Markets and High Yield groups at Bear Stearns & Co. Inc.

* Prior to joining Bear Stearns, Roach Wilson worked as an analyst on the Mortgage Backed Securities at Hong Kong Shanghai Bank (HSBC), as well as an analyst in the Rating Group of Dunn & Bradstreet.

* She is also a former Director of Finance at Greylock Capital Management, a Hedge Fund with over a billion dollars in Net Asset Value. ​Greylock Capital Management is based in New York, with subsidiaries in Singapore and Ghana.

* Roach Wilson has won various accolades for her contribution to the promotion of entrepreneurship and philanthropy. These include the Young Gifted and Black Woman in Business Award, The Team Jamaica Bickle Outstanding Business Woman Award, The Business Innovators and GameChangers Leadership Award and the Mustard Seed Outstanding Community Service Award.

* She is married to Recardo Omar Wilson.

