BOJ intervenes in forex market for second day

For a second day, the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has intervened in the foreign exchange market.

This morning, the BOJ says it offered US$15 million to authorised dealers and large cambios.

This follows yesterday’s intervention of US$20 million which the central bank says was sold at a weighted average rate of $137.95.

Last week, the BOJ sold US$30 million to the market in a similar move.

The central bank says the interventions are intended to address temporary demand and supply imbalances in the market.

