BOJ intervenes in forex market for second day
Published:Friday | July 19, 2019 | 11:11 AM
For a second day, the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has intervened in the foreign exchange market.
This morning, the BOJ says it offered US$15 million to authorised dealers and large cambios.
This follows yesterday’s intervention of US$20 million which the central bank says was sold at a weighted average rate of $137.95.
Last week, the BOJ sold US$30 million to the market in a similar move.
The central bank says the interventions are intended to address temporary demand and supply imbalances in the market.
We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.