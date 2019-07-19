NWC trucking water to sections of Hanover, Trelawny

The National Water Commission (NWC) says it will be trucking water to customers without the community in sections of Hanover and Trelawny.

The NWC is reporting that the Copse relift and the New Milns pumping station in Hanover and the Daniel Town relift in Trelawny continue to experience electro-mechanical challenges.

The agency says due to unforeseeable challenges it is unable to meet the deadline for the resumption of operations at the facilities.

The NWC says it is working to resolve the challenges and to restore water to the affected areas as follows:

* Copse Relift- Friday, July 26, 2019

* New Milns pumping station - Friday, August 9, 2019

* Daniel Town Relift - Friday, August 2, 2019

Areas affected in Hanover include Copse, Friendship, Eden, Lethe, New Mills, Welcome, Cacoon, Nyere Farm, Haddington, Watford Hill and Woodland.

In Trelawny, the communities of Daniel Town, Texas and Claremount are being affected.

Customers are asked to call the NWC''s Hanover office at 876-733-5753 or 6 and its Trelawny office at 876-610-5802 or 876-610-5216 to request trucked water.

