Vibing ‘Di Good Food Dem’ with Grace

Di Good Food People at Grace Foods have teamed up with their brand ambassador and entertainer, Ding Dong and his crew, the Ravers Clavers, on yet another exciting campaign!

Dubbed ‘Di Good Food Dem’, the campaign celebrates the power of combining great Jamaican food with the energy and vibes of our great Jamaican music. And what better way to ensure the team is up to speed with the new campaign than to make sure that they can keep up with the Ravers?

With Caribbean Airlines Reggae Sumfest already in full swing, Grace Foods’ Domestic CEO Frank James invited the Ravers down to the Harbour Street headquarters to show the team the ropes!

Here are some highlights from the high-energy dance session with the Grace Foods team, alongside Wiz and Silent Ravers.