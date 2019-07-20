Local Gov't Ministry provides summer employment for 4,000 young people

Some 4,000 persons are to be engaged in this year’s staging the Youth Summer Employment Programme (YSEP) run by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development.

Desmond McKenzie, Minister of Local Government and Community Development, made the disclosure on Thursday as he launched the 2019 YSEP at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James.

The YSEP started in 2017 with 2,700 and increased to 3,500 last year.

“Because of the demand on the programme and the fact that hundreds of young people have shown an interest…we are looking at close to 4,000 young people for this year,” McKenzie said.

Approximately 250 of the participants were recommended by entities such as the Jamaica 4-H Clubs and student council bodies.

Under the YSEP, young people are engaged at municipal corporations across the island to carry out data collection and administrative support services to help improve service delivery and ensure greater levels of efficiency.

McKenzie said that data garnered by the participants over the years has been instrumental in boosting revenue collection by the municipal authorities, particularly fees of trade licences.

“The local authorities [were] able to collect in excess of $230 million in the last financial year because of [their] efforts in the field in collecting data,” he noted.

Junior education, youth and information minister Alando Terrelonge, speaking at the launch, said the programme demonstrates the government’s commitment to creating opportunities for young people.

Participants will be employed for six weeks, earning $8,500 per week.

Team leaders will earn $9,500 per week.

The programme is scheduled to end on August 30.

