President of Kenya to pay State Visit to Jamaica

President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta is to pay a State Visit to Jamaica next month.

The Kenyan leader will serve as special guest for Jamaica’s 57th anniversary of Independence celebrations, Jamaica House revealed today.

The celebrations will be held under the theme: One Nation, One People.

Kenyatta will be accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and an official delegation for the three-day visit between August 5 and 7.

A statement from Jamaica House says Prime Minister Andrew Holness and the Kenyan President will hold bilateral talks during the visit.

“The visit also provides an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations between Jamaica and Kenya, focused on the development of an economically strategic partnership through the fostering of trade and investment ties and the promotion of increased technical cooperation in areas such as tourism, education, sport and culture”, the statement said.

A press statement will be issued at the end of the talks.

Kenyatta will also undertake other engagements and activities, including a courtesy call on Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, who will host the Kenyan leader at a State Dinner at King’s House.

The Kenyan leader is also expected to meet with Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips.

He is scheduled to lay a floral tribute at the shrine of Jamaica’s first national hero, Marcus Mosiah Garvey, at the National Heroes Park in Kingston after which he will also visit the Bob Marley museum in St Andrew.



In addition, Holness is scheduled to host his Kenyan counterpart at the Denbigh Agricultural and Industrial Show in Clarendon on Independence Day before they attend the 57th Anniversary Independence Grand Gala.

“As special guest for Independence 57, President Kenyatta will be fully exposed to Jamaica’s rich history and culture”, the Jamaica House statement said.



