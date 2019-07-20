Sweat Fete was ‘lit’ Sweat Fete ‘lit’ was

Sweet Energy Fitness promised that the 2019 Sweat Fete After Glow exercise party was going to be ‘lit’ and they certainly delivered. It was clear even from early performances, such as 876 Tina’s Zumba set and Mad Andru’s power aerobics, that the packed Jessie Ripoll Primary School venue was being prepared for something fiery. And, after the Endevarous dancers were called back onstage for an encore, set it seemed the party couldn’t get any more ‘lit’. But once the Sweet Energy team touched the stage in matching glow-in-the-dark outfits patrons got a more fiery performance than they could ever have expected. Here are the pictorial highlights.