Energy companies to award $11M in scholarships to PEP, tertiary students

Jamaica Energy Partners (JEP) and West Kingston Power Partners (WKPP) say they will disburse on Friday scholarships totalling just over $11 million to 30 Primary Exit Profile (PEP) achievers and seven tertiary students.

The energy companies say the scholarships will be disbursed at a ceremony to be held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston. Fayval Williams, the minister of Science, Energy and Technology, will deliver the main address.

The PEP students, who will transition to high school this upcoming school term, will receive $35,000 while tertiary recipients will be given scholarships worth $250,000 or grants of $180,000. The scholarships will be disbursed annually for the duration of the recipients' study, once a B+ average is maintained.

Tertiary recipients are required to participate in at least three outreach events per year, which include volunteering at JEP/WKPP Health and Dental Fairs, Labour Day projects and environmental initiatives such as Tree Planting and International Coastal Clean-up Day.

According to JEP and WKPP, "we believe that access to higher education is key to the advancement of our nation".

"We strongly endorse students dedicated to achieving the highest level of education and take pride in providing the necessary materials and resources required for them to excel," they added.

The companies will also award two top achievers who are children of current employees.

