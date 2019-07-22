Drainage works along Holland Bamboo impacting traffic

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that work is under way to replace a collapsed storm water culvert along a section of the Holland Bamboo roadway in St Elizabeth.

The roadway has been reduced to single lane traffic in order to facilitate the works.

The NWA says the restriction will remain in place between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily.

The project is expected to be completed over the next week.

The NWA explains that a collapsed concrete culvert will be removed as part of the works, which requires that the road surface be excavated.

Subsequently, the new pipe culvert will be installed across one driving lane at a time in a bid to reduce the impact on the travelling public.

The agency says when completed, the new drainage feature should mitigate the customary quick and heavy flooding of the corridor during periods of heavy rainfall.

The NWA is advising motorists and pedestrians, during this current period of works, to obey all posted warning and directional signs and the instructions of flag persons.

