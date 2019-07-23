47 chronically delinquent taxpayers arrested in St Ann

A total of 13 chronically delinquent taxpayers who failed to obey court orders were yesterday arrested in St Ann by a joint team from the Tax Administration Jamaica and the Major Organized Crime & Anti-Corruption Agency.

The TAJ says operation “Garden Clean-up” targeted 62 delinquents.

The authority says yesterday’s arrests brought to 47 the total number of persons taken into custody since the operation began several weeks ago.

It says 12 taxpayers have avoided spending time in jail by settling their outstanding taxes however three taxpayers are still being pursued by the joint operational team.

The TAJ says it will now shift its focus to other parishes as it continues to ensure the protection of the revenue through its enforcement activities.

Taxpayers are encouraged to speak with the tax authority to make suitable arrangements if they are faced with difficulties in honouring their tax obligations, particularly where a judgement has been handed down by the Court.

It says failure to comply with a court order will result in strong enforcement action to recover the outstanding amounts.

