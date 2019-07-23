Gov't launches project to protect forests

The Government is taking steps to protect and preserve the country’s forest cover, through the launch of the Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) Readiness Preparation Project.

The initiative is being implemented by the Forestry Department through US$613,000 in support from the Green Climate Fund.

It is the first step in the development of a REDD+ programme, which is aimed at crafting a national strategy to reduce or remove greenhouse gas emissions associated with deforestation and forest degradation.

A number of measures will be undertaken over the next 28 months under the project, including consultation with stakeholders, preparation of a national REDD+ strategy and the creation of a road map to build capacity to develop a National Forest Monitoring System and a forest reference emission level.

Minister without Portfolio, with responsibility for Land, Environment and Climate Change, Daryl Vaz, who addressed the launch at The Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston recently, said that “given that 40 per cent of Jamaica is classified as forest it is critical that everything is done to retain this extensive cover”.

He noted that the country’s forests are essential to efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change.

