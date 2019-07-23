JFB superintendent urges fire safety for children on summer break

With children on summer break, Superintendent, Kingston and St Andrew Fire Service, Julian Davis-Buckle, is encouraging parents to be vigilant of their activities and not to leave them unattended.

“For the holiday season, it is important that parents not leave children unattended. It is tempting to just run down the road and leave a smaller one with a baby. It is not advisable. Make sure you have a responsible adult looking after them at all times,” Davis-Buckle told JIS News in an interview.

“Know where they are playing and what they are playing. You have to be vigilant. We want to focus on the children for the summer…A lot of house fires are started because of carelessness,” she said.

Davis-Buckle is imploring parents to ensure that lighters and matches are kept well out of the reach of children and that play activities be taken outdoors, rather than inside.

She is also recommending that guardians conduct regular checks on children to ensure they are not playing with hazardous materials.

When it is discovered that a fire has broken out, she said that persons should evacuate buildings immediately.

Meanwhile, Davis-Buckle is encouraging members of the public to use the designated emergency numbers of the Jamaica Fire Brigade so as to get help quickly.

The direct lines for the brigade in Kingston are 876-922-2121 or 876-922-2122.

The switchboard number for the JFB in Kingston is 876-922-2127- 9.

Persons are also advised to dial 110 for fire and ambulance emergencies.

