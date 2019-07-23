More mentors trained

Thirty-five additional mentors have been trained under the third instalment of the mentorship component of the We Transform Youth Empowerment and Reintegration Programme.

The training session was held last Friday at the Ministry of National Security, Oxford Road, St Andrew.

The We Transform Youth Empowerment and Reintegration Programme is an initiative of the Ministry of National Security and the Department of Correctional Services (DCS). It is the ministry’s flagship youth-transformation programme geared at providing children aged 12 to 17, in the care of the DCS, with the requisite skill set, character, and support to become productive citizens.

Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security Rudyard Spencer, who brought greetings at the event, thanked the volunteers for committing their time to change the lives of young persons in need.

“I want you to understand, it is one of the most important roles that any Jamaican can play because you are going to shape young minds. You have it within your grasp to determine what these young people will eventually turn out to be. We are extremely grateful to you,” he said.

“We are asking that once you have been selected, once you have been accepted to become a member of the family, your duty is to ensure that all those you come in contact with, all those impressionable minds you are about to speak to, you will determine where they will go. There is no greater job in today’s Jamaica that you can do than to try to impress upon a young mind to use the straight and narrow path,” Spencer added.

Denise Johnson-Anderson, who is a marketing officer at Hi-Pro Farm Supplies, said her ­motivation for applying for the mentorship programme stems from her desire to help youth in need of some direction and care.

“I feel that I have the capacity for caring and I can actually make a contribution and be a good influence despite being a perfect stranger,” she said.

Johnson-Anderson said she has been encouraging work colleagues to participate in the initiative, which she hailed as an important part of national development.